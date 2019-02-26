Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio demands a quick response against Nuneaton Borough after Saturday's defeat to Ashton United

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio needs his side to end their results slump – and fast – if their National League North title dream is to come true.

The Magpies are top of the table but after three defeats in their last four games, Stockport County have now moved level on 60 points – only goal difference keeping Vermiglio’s men in front.

Spennymoor Town are just one point further adrift and have a game in hand.

Chorley have the chance to put Saturday’s home defeat by lowly Ashton United behind them this evening when Nuneaton Borough visit Victory Park (7.45pm).

Vermiglio says his men deserve to be top of the league despite their recent wobble.

“I have no doubt that we will bounce back and get a result tonight,” he said.

“You don’t just turn into a team that cannot perform overnight.

“We certainly deserve to be where we are at.”

The Magpies boss is banking on the home supporters to turn out in their numbers this evening and give the team the lift they need with just 11 games of the season remaining.

He said: “It is a critical time of the season. I want the fans to get behind us.

“We talk about our Magpies family and sticking together.

“There are 11 games to go. The only way we are going to do this is by being together. The team needs the supporters to get behind them.

“They have been brilliant all season, especially away from home, when we have given them a lot to shout about.

“But we need everyone to be on board and support the players. Positive shouts of encouragement are only conducive to good performances. Negativity can work conversely.

“It is the final big push. Let’s show that we are all in this together and win this league.”