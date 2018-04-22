Bamber Bridge hammered by Ossett Albion: non-league round-up

Bamber Bridge endured a day to forget when they were well beaten 4-0 at Ossett Albion.

Neil Reynolds’men have already secured their place in the NPL First Division North play-offs, but they will have to improve if they are to have any chance of promotion this season.

Having lost only three league games in the first seven months of the season, Brig have now been beaten in four of their past six games.

Scott Metcalfe opened the scoring for the hosts in the 25th minute and worse was to follow for the visitors 11 minutes later when Thomas Corner headed home.

Brig tried to get back in the match after the interval, but the game was killed off in the 72nd minute when Albion grabbed their third through Aidan Chippendale.

Adam Priestley made it a thoroughly miserable afternoon for Brig when he notchedAlbion’s fourth with nine minutes to go.

Elsewhere, Clitheroe were thrashed 5-1 by Colwyn Bay.Kendal beat Glossop 1-0. Lancaster drew 0-0 with Stourbridge in the NPL Premier Division.

In the NWC Premier Division, Burscough beat Irlam 3-0 and Charnock drew 1-1 with Runcorn Town.