Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge narrowly beaten at Stalybridge Celtic but joy for Lancaster and Southport

Two goals from Alistair Waddecar were not enough to save Bamber Bridge from a 3-2 defeat at Stalybridge Celtic in the NPL Premier Division.

The hosts went ahead in the third minute through Darius Osei but Waddecar got Bamber Bridge back on terms in the 29th minute.

Brig then went ahead with a penalty, Waddecar again the scorer as the visitors led at the interval.

But second-half strikes from Nathan Valentine (61) and Craig Hobson (72) gave Celtic the three points to leave Brig boss Joey Collins disappointed.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City were 3-0 winners at home to Ashton United.

David Norris and Rob Wilson – from the penalty spot – put the Dolly Blues in the driving seat.

And Norris’ second goal in the 59th minute wrapped up the victory.

In the FA Trophy preliminary round, Clitheroe were beaten 3-0 at home by Prescot Cables, George Hassall hitting a hat-trick.

And Kendal Town went down 2-1 at Worksop Town.

In the National League, managerless AFC Fylde were without a game after visitors Sutton United were unable to travel.

The Coasters parted company with boss Dave Challinor and No.2 Colin Woodthorpe on Saturday.

Southport were 1-0 winners at home to Brackley Town in the National League North, David Morgan’s penalty decisive in Liam Watson’s 500th game as Port boss.

In the FA Vase first round, Longridge Town won 4-2 at home to Crook Town, Tom Ince (12), Daniel Wilkinson (57), Cameron Gourley (72) and Elliot Pond (88) on target.

But Charnock Richard are out, beaten 5-2 at home by Lower Breck.

They were 5-0 down until late goals from Jordan Darr (83) and Carl Grimshaw (90) gave the scoreline some respectability.

In the NWCL PlayerMatch.comCup second round, Garstang lost on penalties to Oswestry Town after a 2-2 draw.

Alan Coar scored twice for the Riversiders, Sean Jones on target for Oswestry in the 16th and 92nd minutes either side of Coar’s double.