Non-league football community comes together to help Chorley striker Kole Hall in his health battle

Kole Hall is battling a serious health condition (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Chorley striker Kole Hall has been diagnosed with a serious health condition – with his club setting up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical bill.

The Bermuda ace has not made a single appearance for the Magpies this season after suffering a medical incident this summer following his return to England after being on international duty.

A private person, the exact nature of Hall’s health situation is being kept private but the club are hoping to raise £6,000 to assist his treatment, with more than £4,000 already raised.

Hall arrived at Victory Park in the summer and 2024 and became a crucial member of boss Andy Preece’s first-team squad.

He scored 12 goals in 39 appearances as the Magpies reached the play-offs before bowing out at the semi-final stage.

In a statement, chairman Jamie Vermiglio said: “I want to personally thank everyone for the immediate support shown to Kole through the fundraiser launched by the Magpie Trust.

"Kole is a private and humble young man, but we have reached a stage where support and awareness are essential.

"With his blessing, the Trust set up the GoFundMe page, and on behalf of Kole and his family, thank you for your messages, generosity and care.”

The Magpies Trust has donated £1,000 towards Hall’s treatment while a number of his team-mates have donated including Harvey Smith, Craig Hewitt, Mike Calveley and Tom Walker while other footballing names to contribute include Jordan Hulme, Neil Danns and Jon Ustabasi.