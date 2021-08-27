No panic for Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio as he plots first win of the season

The Magpies were beaten 1-0 by Brackley Town on the opening day which was then followed by a very disappointing 3-0 loss away to AFC Telford United last weekend.

The fact that the hosts were reduced to 10 men for a large part of the match was a sore one for Vermiglio and his men.

But the Magpies manager has turned his attention to this weekend’s game against Bradford Park Avenue at Victory Park which comes two days before their trip to Alfreton Town on bank holiday Monday.

Connor Hall

It is not the start Vermiglio wanted but he has pointed to last season when the team were beaten in their opening four league games as a reason not to get too downhearted.

The Magpies subsequently went on to have one of their most memorable seasons in their history as they reached the fourth round of the FA Cup before being losing to Premier League Wolves narrowly 1-0.

In the league, Chorley’s form picked up too and they were in and around the play-off places before the season was eventually declared null and void due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“The lads were deflated after Saturday,” said Vermiglio.

“They let themselves down and I feel really let down because I’m the manager who is in charge of what goes out there.

“It was not through a lack of want or desire, it was just more decision making when we were out there and organisation.

“But we still go again and still live to fight another day.

“It’s two defeats in a row now and we lost four in a row last season.

“Obviously we don’t want that to happen again and we have a chance to put things right this weekend.

“We could quite possibly have six points on the board which would not be too bad over a two-week period since our first game.”