Twenty-four hours after the club’s relegation from League One was confirmed, their retained list has been published.

It reveals that Connor Ripley, Liam Gibson, Ryan Delaney, Dan Crowley, Cole Stockton, Ash Hunter, Adam Smith, Andre Da Silva Mendes, Arthur Gnahoua, Oumar Niasse, Jon Obika, Ryan Cooney, Pape Souare and Courtney Duffus will all leave once their deals expire.

Loanees Liam Shaw (Celtic), Josh Austerfield (Huddersfield Town), Jensen Weir (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dynel Simeu and Caleb Watts (both Southampton) have returned to their respective clubs.

l-r: Max Melbourne, Farrend Rawson and Donald Love are three of the Morecambe players under contract Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

As a result, it leaves Morecambe with only six players – Donald Love, Max Melbourne, Farrend Rawson, Jake Taylor, Jacob Bedeau and Adam Mayor – under contract for next season and beyond.

Given Sarbjot Johal’s proposed takeover shows no sign of being concluded one way or another, it adds an extra layer of uncertainty concerning matters at the Mazuma Stadium.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “Firstly, I would like to thank all of the players for their contributions across the campaign and for the effort, commitment and dedication they have given to the club.

“To the departing players, it is very difficult as some of them have been with me here for a significant period of time.

“Ryan Cooney, Liam Gibson and Cole Stockton were all part of our play-off-winning side and depart with nothing but my best wishes for everything they have given both me and the football club.

“My thanks also to the further departures who will always be able to look back, with pride, at the fact they played for Morecambe FC in League One.

“These players have given as much as they possibly could for the club and created some memorable moments for Morecambe along the way.

“I would finally like to express my gratitude to Brighton, Southampton, Burnley, Celtic and Huddersfield for allowing our loan players to be here.