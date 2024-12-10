He will leave the role after matches against Sheffield United and Middlesbrough

Neil Harris will step down from his role as Millwall head coach this weekend.

The Lions will be managed by Harris for the next two games against Sheffield United, with his final game as boss being Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough. The news was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the midweek encounter with the Blades.

Millwall - who beat Preston North End 3-1 at The Den earlier this season - are 11th in the Championship at the time of writing. Harris, who returned for a second spell in charge of Millwall in February, said the ‘time felt right’ to move on.

The 47-year-old is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer and his first stint as boss was between 2015 and 2019. The Lions were one point above the relegation zone when they appointed Harris - whose contract ran until the summer at The Den.

Millwall have been a bogey side for Preston over the last nine years. The two teams have gone toe-to-toe in the second tier, every season since 2017/18. The Lions have won seven of those 15 meetings, drawn six and are unbeaten in the last 11 contests.

Director of Football, Steve Gallen, said a ‘comprehensive recruitment process’ was already under way to find a successor to Harris. Former PNE bosses Ryan Lowe and Alex Neil are both currently out of work, but Wycombe Wanderers chief Matt Bloomfield is the current favourite with the bookies (10/12 - 16:30).