Next Birmingham City manager odds as ex-Preston bosses in running after Tony Mowbray exit

By George Hodgson
Published 21st May 2024, 11:54 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 12:48 BST
Tony Mowbray won't continue in his post as Birmingham City boss

Tony Mowbray has stepped down as Birmingham City manager, following a period of extended leave for health reasons.

The 60-year-old was appointed as Wayne Rooney’s successor, in January, but stepped away from the role in mid-February. Two months was the intended absence, with Gary Rowett appointed as interim boss. It has been confirmed, though, that Mowbray will not return to the job - with the ex-Blackburn Rovers chief opting to continue his recovery away from the game, alongside family.

It leaves the relegated Blues on the hunt for a new manager. Liam Rosenior, who was sacked by Hull City after the season, is one of the leading candidates. Ex-Preston North End boss, Alex Neil, is also high up in the bookies’ odds - along with Bolton Wanderers’ Ian Evatt and Peterborough United’s Darren Ferguson.

Next Birmingham City manager odds - OLBG

Liam Rosenior 23/10

Alex Neil 5/2

Ian Evatt 7/2

Darren Ferguson 4/1

Gary Rowett 5/1

Will Still 5/1

Michael Skubala 6/1

Steve Bruce 8/1

Michael Beale 9/1

Ashley Cole 10/1

Scott Parker 10/1

Frank Lampard 20/1

Neil Warnock 50/1

