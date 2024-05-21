Next Birmingham City manager odds as ex-Preston bosses in running after Tony Mowbray exit
Tony Mowbray has stepped down as Birmingham City manager, following a period of extended leave for health reasons.
The 60-year-old was appointed as Wayne Rooney’s successor, in January, but stepped away from the role in mid-February. Two months was the intended absence, with Gary Rowett appointed as interim boss. It has been confirmed, though, that Mowbray will not return to the job - with the ex-Blackburn Rovers chief opting to continue his recovery away from the game, alongside family.
It leaves the relegated Blues on the hunt for a new manager. Liam Rosenior, who was sacked by Hull City after the season, is one of the leading candidates. Ex-Preston North End boss, Alex Neil, is also high up in the bookies’ odds - along with Bolton Wanderers’ Ian Evatt and Peterborough United’s Darren Ferguson.
Next Birmingham City manager odds - OLBG
Liam Rosenior 23/10
Alex Neil 5/2
Ian Evatt 7/2
Darren Ferguson 4/1
Gary Rowett 5/1
Will Still 5/1
Michael Skubala 6/1
Steve Bruce 8/1
Michael Beale 9/1
Ashley Cole 10/1
Scott Parker 10/1
Frank Lampard 20/1
Neil Warnock 50/1
