Alex Neil greets Manager Gary Rowett

Tony Mowbray won't continue in his post as Birmingham City boss

Tony Mowbray has stepped down as Birmingham City manager, following a period of extended leave for health reasons.

The 60-year-old was appointed as Wayne Rooney’s successor, in January, but stepped away from the role in mid-February. Two months was the intended absence, with Gary Rowett appointed as interim boss. It has been confirmed, though, that Mowbray will not return to the job - with the ex-Blackburn Rovers chief opting to continue his recovery away from the game, alongside family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It leaves the relegated Blues on the hunt for a new manager. Liam Rosenior, who was sacked by Hull City after the season, is one of the leading candidates. Ex-Preston North End boss, Alex Neil, is also high up in the bookies’ odds - along with Bolton Wanderers’ Ian Evatt and Peterborough United’s Darren Ferguson.

Next Birmingham City manager odds - OLBG

Liam Rosenior 23/10

Alex Neil 5/2

Ian Evatt 7/2

Darren Ferguson 4/1

Gary Rowett 5/1

Will Still 5/1

Michael Skubala 6/1

Steve Bruce 8/1

Michael Beale 9/1

Ashley Cole 10/1

Scott Parker 10/1

Frank Lampard 20/1