New owner Prince Yemoh has injected a buzz around Magpies, says boss Andy Preece

After the long stint of stalwart previous owners Ken Wright and Graham Watkinson, the Magpies announced Prince Yemoh had taken over as the new owner in the summer.

Yemoh has big plans for the long-term future, but in the short-term has provided a feel-good factor.​

The Magpies began the new National League North season with a creditable 1-1 draw against Brackley Town at Victory Park last weekend.

Mark Ellis celebrates scoring for Chorley against Brackley (photo: David Airey/ dia-images.co.uk)

A four-figure crowd came through the gates, all enjoying the facilities of the recently created fans’ zone at Victory Park.

"You can feel it,” said Preece. “There is a great vibe around the club.

"You felt it at the game at the weekend, there were so many young faces and the new fans’ zone is going to be massive.

"It’s a big attraction for people to come along to the game and the atmosphere last weekend was pretty lively.

"I think we are only just seeing the start of it. I don’t think we are anywhere near what the new owners would like to do.

"It does take time but it is very exciting.

"They have been brilliant since they come in but I know they have big plans for the future.”

Preece sees no reason why his team cannot target the National League North title this season.

After drawing 1-1 with perennial promotion chasers Brackley Town on the opening day of the season, the Magpies head to Farsley Celtic this weekend.

“We set out every year to try to win the league,” said Preece.

"We desperately want to be at least in the play-offs and we will be pushing for that. But we know it’s going to be really, really tough.

"A few clubs this season have heavily invested in players but I still think it’s going to be very, very tight.

"There is no reason why we can’t be up there amongst them and Saturday’s performance at home against Brackley will have given us even more confidence.

"When you start the season, you never quite know where you’re at. They were in the play-off final last year so it was a good test for us.

"I thought we played really well first half and should have been at least one, maybe two goals up.

"Normally when you go 1-0 down against Brackley, it’s game over but we found a way to get back into it, which is a positive.”

This weekend’s opponents Farsley will be buoyed by an opening day away win after they brushed aside newly-promoted Rushall Olympic 2-0.

"Rushall got promoted last year so have that momentum, but Farsley went there and got the result,” said Preece.