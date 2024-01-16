New Lancaster City manager Chris Willock demands response against Brig after heavy weekend loss
The former Skelmersdale United and Ramsbottom United manager did not get his Giant Axe tenure off to the best of starts as City were thumped 4-0 by Hyde United.
The Tigers maybe flying high in third spot in the NPL Premier Division, but the manner of the defeat will have come as a surprise to Willock especially as the Dolly Blues had recently beaten Macclesfield and narrowly lost to runaway leaders Radcliffe.
"The next games is always an important one but especially on the back of a result that we had on Saturday, it becomes doubly important,” said Willock. "We will be looking for a reaction and hopefully we can defend a lot better collectively.”
Southport are also in last eight Trophy action as they face Bacup Borough at Haig Avenue.
Other fixtures: Clitheroe v Bootle, Burscough v Barnoldswick Town, Prestwich Heys v Longridge Town.