New lancaster City boss Chris Willock looking to open his win account
But things will not get any easier this weekend when he takes his new team to Whitby Town in the NPL Premier Division.
After good performances against Maccles-field and Radcliffe earlier in the month, City were rocked on Saturday when they were thrashed 4-0 by Hyde United at Giant Axe.
It was certainly not the result Willock would have envisaged to begin his tenure and he will be hoping for a much improved display when they head east tomorrow.
"It wasn't what I dreamt of the night before,” said Willock. “Overall there were just too many mistakes in the game .
"Whitby are in good form. They have had a decent season, reached the first round of the FA Cup and it's always a tough place to go.”Other fixtures: Clitheroe v Vauxhall Motors, Barnoldswick Town v Burscough, Charnock Richard v Pilkington, Skelmersdale United v Longridge Town, FC Isle of Man v Kendal Town, Garstang v Holker Old Boys, Euxton Villa v Runcorn Town.