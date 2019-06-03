New kit and new pitches for Cadley FC

Preston-based junior club Cadley FC are to bring a local park back into use after 20 years without football.

Cadley are upgrading South Grove Park in Fulwood with the help of funding from the Football Association.

The addition of the park to the other venues they use and maintain in the area will help accommodate the 38 junior teams they run from

Under-5s to Under-18s.

In the forthcoming season they will be launching their first women’s team – Cadley already have girls’ teams in the junior age groups.

South Grove Park will join Conway Drive, Sherwood Park, Broughton Primary School and Corpus Christi High as home grounds.

Cadley chairman Steve Flynn said: “We have a great relationship with the Preston Parks department, they see the work which we do in maintaining the

local park pitches we play on to a high standard which in turns provides the community with a better park.

“Our volunteers spend many hours maintaining and mowing the sites and Cadley have invested more than £200,000 over the years to improve the condition and drainage of the pitches with the help of J Mallison Contractors.”

To help get South Grove Park up to standard, the club have successfully applied to the FA Facilities fund for £35,000 to buy a road legal tractor and verti-drainer.

Cadley will have new Macron kits for their 38 teams this term, funded by sponsorship deals with four companies who have agreed four-year deals.

Lantei, an electrical safety services firm, will be on the front of their shirts, with Nugent Sante having their name on the back.

Evolve Document Solutions and Vuetek Systems Ltd will be on the shirt sleeves.

The club’s kit man Dave Burrow said: “We were thrilled when four corporate sponsors agreed to fund new Macron kits for our 38 teams.

“Without their support and contribution we could not achieve what we do.

"The club and its members are incredibly grateful to Lantei, Nugent Sante, Evolve and Vuetek for this four-year sponsorship."

