New faces arrive on loan to increase options for Shrimps boss

​Morecambe have been bolstered by four new loan arrivals this week ahead of tomorrow's visit from Wealdstone in the National League.

On Wednesday talented midfielder Emmerson Sutton became the latest arrival, joining from QPR – the second player to move from Loftus Road following fellow midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner 24 hours earlier.

He was followed to the North West by Boston United's Arjan Raikhy and Arsenal youngster Maldini Kacurri.

Sutton joins the Shrimps with a reputation for being a versatile. Boss Ashvir Singh Johal said of his new signings: “Emmerson is someone who will excite the crowd whenever he plays.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner has joined on loan from Queens Park Rangers (photo: Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

“I'm pleased that Arjan has decided to join us on loan from Boston. He is a defensive midfield player who has got a really intelligent understanding of the game.”

Of Gunners’ youngster Kacurri, Johal added: “We thank Arsenal for their cooperation and deciding that Morecambe was the right place for Maldini.”

Dixon-Bonner is the other QPR recruit and the manager said: “Elijah is a player that I've known for a long time, a very experienced player and is somebody with outstanding qualities in the final third.”