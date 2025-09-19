New faces arrive on loan to increase options for Shrimps boss
On Wednesday talented midfielder Emmerson Sutton became the latest arrival, joining from QPR – the second player to move from Loftus Road following fellow midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner 24 hours earlier.
He was followed to the North West by Boston United's Arjan Raikhy and Arsenal youngster Maldini Kacurri.
Sutton joins the Shrimps with a reputation for being a versatile. Boss Ashvir Singh Johal said of his new signings: “Emmerson is someone who will excite the crowd whenever he plays.
“I'm pleased that Arjan has decided to join us on loan from Boston. He is a defensive midfield player who has got a really intelligent understanding of the game.”
Of Gunners’ youngster Kacurri, Johal added: “We thank Arsenal for their cooperation and deciding that Morecambe was the right place for Maldini.”
Dixon-Bonner is the other QPR recruit and the manager said: “Elijah is a player that I've known for a long time, a very experienced player and is somebody with outstanding qualities in the final third.”