New Chorley Football Club owner Prince Yemoh promises bright new future for the Magpies

​The National League North outfit will be led by Prince Yemoh, who becomes a director of the club, and spells the end of the previous ownership which was led by long-time chairman Ken Wright and director Graham Watkinson.

They took over ownership of the football club in 2017 – bringing an end to the near 25-year association of former Preston North End owner, the late Trevor Hemmings with the Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yemoh has promised a bright new future for the club, insisting that its primary focus will be on achieving sporting success on the pitch, but also said that he wanted to improve the club’s infrastructure, including its historic Victory Park stadium and their training facilities.

Chorley Football Club's historic Victory Park. The club has been taken over by Reset Events Ltd

The statement said: “We are committed to providing the necessary resources and support to strengthen our squad, attract top talent, and ensure that Chorley FC competes at the highest level.

"We want to reach out as much as possible to the local supporters, community, and wider networks available and work together to deliver these improvements for our club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our full commitment to player development, recruitment, new facilities and coaching staff will see our players reach their full potential.”

Yemoh said: “First and foremost, I want to assure you that my commitment to the success and development of Chorley FC is unwavering. With my extensive business experience, ambitious vision, and outstanding team, we are determined to lead the club into an exciting new chapter.

"Together, we will reach new heights and solidify our position as a formidable force in the football world.”

"Rest assured, our new ownership is dedicated wholeheartedly to forging a trajectory that guarantees not only the club’s survival but also paves the way for expansion and development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies are managed by former Stockport County, Crystal Palace and Blackpool striker Andy Preece. They agonisingly missed out on a play-off place in the NL North on the final day of the season.