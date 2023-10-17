Following 11 matches’ worth of data, here’s how the final Championship table is predicted to look at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 2023/24 Championship campaign is almost at the quarter-point of the season, and so far Preston North End have held their own.

It was a perfect opening month of the season with the Lilywhites holding top spot for several weeks, but results have dipped over the last few weeks. Before the latest international break, there were three back-to-back defeats against West Brom, and then the leagues top two Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Up next for Preston is a home match at Deepdale against Millwall, and whilst the automatic promotion spots are out of reach with a win, there’s a motiviation to keep on winning to narrow the gap on those above them, whilst creating a bigger one on the teams below them.

There’s a chasing pack of teams such as Leeds United, Sunderland and Birmingham City who are in the top six with Preston, and then there's other teams like Cardiff City, Hull City, Southampton, and west Brom whilst Bristol City and four other teams are on 15 points.

Not many outside of Preston would have predicted them to be in the top six at this point, but it’s good to defy expectations. Nevertheless, fans and pundits are still able to yield predictions, sometimes they happen and in other cases there’s some that end up making people look silly.