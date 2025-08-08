New chairman unveil is the dawn of a new era at Irongate

Brig chairman Brian Ginty with boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

​Bamber Bridge cannot expect overnight results after the club underwent a new committee restructure.

​But boss Jamie Milligan is confident the new set-up will put the club on a better financial footing for the future.

The club announced last week that Dan Fergusson has joined to initially work alongside current chairman Brian Ginty before he will eventually take over.

"I don't think it’s (the new committee) fully got going yet but I helped to get Dan on board,” said Milligan. “He will take over as chairman eventually.

"He’s very proactive who likes to get things done and he will help the club get new sponsorship.

"He will help the club to get going again, the old chairman had it tough last season – it was a tough time for him.

"But hopefully now the club can start moving forward.”

Brig entertain Guiseley on the opening day of the new NPL Premier Division season. The Yorkshiremen finished fourth last season, collecting 74 points.

They reached the play-off final despite curiously losing their semi-final to Stockton Town, who fielded an ineligible player.

In the final they lost 2-1 to big-spending Worksop Town.

"It’s a tough game for us because Guiseley did really well last season,” said Milligan.

"They have always been a strong outfit.”