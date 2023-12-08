Never-say-die spirit will prove key for Magpies

​Chorley’s dramatic comeback at Boston United will work wonders for the players belief and confidence – that’s the view of boss Andy Preece.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Magpies appeared to be heading for their first defeat in November when they trailed 2-0 with the clock ticking past 87 minutes. However, a goal by Joe Nolan in the 88th minute and a 97th minute equaliser by Carlton Ubaezuonu rescued a point.

The great comeback was particularly pleasing for Preece considering the previous week it was his team who had been pegged back at the death when they looked to have sealed all three points away at Blyth Spartans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The way it happened that we scored the two late goals just a week after we had conceded a goal late on will work wonders for our belief,” said Preece.

Chorley boss Andy Preece

"To do that will give the lads confidence because when you concede a goal late on, it can knock your confidence.

"We had worked so hard during the game and then you’re travelling back thinking about that goal which you have conceded.

"It can have an effect but the next game you’re 2-0 down with just a couple of minutes of normal time to go, but then to have that belief to go on; the fitness levels, the concentration levels to draw the game shows great character. Especially against a side like Boston – I think they had won their last eight games on a Saturday at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Boston will have had no fear with that record, they won't have been thinking that 2-0 up with two minutes to go that they would concede any points.

"To be honest, it was the least our performance deserved because we had played so well.

"But I think it just shows to the players that these things happen in football where you might concede late on but then it’s you who scores late on, it is swings and roundabouts.”

Last weekend’s game at home to Buxton was postponed and as a result Chorley slipped to seventh in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted to play last weekend, we did everything possible to get the game on,” said Preece.

Preece, meanwhile, reckons it will be an entertaining game this weekend when his side take on Blyth Spartans at Victory Park in the FA Trophy third round.

​The two teams only just played against each other a couple of weeks, that match ending in a 1-1 draw at Croft Park.

Preece said: "It’s a difficulty some-times when you get these ties where you play again quickly after playing each other in the league, you sort of know that much about each other that you cancel each other out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an entertaining game at Blyth, they are a good footballing side -probably one of the best footballing teams in the league. It’s a good opportunity for teams at our level to go far in a competition because the top teams in the league above are probably more concentrated on getting promoted, so it can open the door for a team at our level.”

AFC Fylde are also in Trophy action when they travel to Nuneaton Borough – the match will be staged at the Coventry Building Society Arena.