Needham Market 2 Chorley 1: Late drama breaks Magpies’ hearts

The Magpies fell to a late, late defeat on the road at Needham Market.

The hosts pegged Chorley back after Kole Hall gave Andy Preece's side a first-half lead, before Keiran Morphew and Luke Ingram secured a first win in six for the hosts.

Preece's side started on the front foot and an early Adam Blakeman long-throw eventually forced a smart save out of Marcus Garnham.

The Needham keeper was called into action again minutes later, this time completely misjudging the flight of the ball from a corner, before a defender was forced into heading the ball off the line to keep the game goalless.

Needham Market's late winner from the penalty spot (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Chorley continued to heap pressure on the Needham defence and eventually, it told. Blakeman, turned provider again for Hall to head in powerfully from a corner on 25 minutes.

Moments later, Tom Carr thought he’d added Chorley’s second goal, only to be flagged for what looked a dubious offside.

Just before the clock struck the hour mark, Mark Ellis was inches away from finding the back of the net from another set-piece – his header, agonisingly hitting the post before being scrambled clear.

Needham Market then got themselves a goal out of nothing, captain Morphew firing in past Matt Urwin with their first shot on target of the afternoon.

Matt Urwin clears his lines (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

From there, the hosts looked rejuvenated and in the ascendancy; Urwin forced into his first save of the game in the 90th minute, no less.

Needham had their first corner in the second minute of stoppage time, which was halted by referee Benjamin McDonald who proceeded to send Ellis off for an off-the-ball incident, pointing to the spot in the process.

Urwin guessed correctly, going to his right, but Ingram's spot-kick found the far-corner to give the hosts all three points at the death.

Chorley: Urwin, Moore, Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman, Whitehouse, Nolan, Calveley, Montgomery, Hall, Carr (Clarke 82). Subs (not used): Henley, Horbury, Touray, McGhee.