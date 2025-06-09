Morecambe manager Derek Adams now knows when the season starts and finishes Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Morecambe’s return to the National League will see them kick off the campaign on Saturday, August 9.

Confirmation of the start date for 2025/26 came during the National League’s AGM on Saturday, as the Shrimps return to non-league football for the first time in 18 years after last season’s relegation.

The league begins on the same weekend as in 2024/25, when it started on August 10.

However, the final day of Saturday, April 25 is nine days earlier than last season, which concluded on the first Bank Holiday Monday in May.

The promotion play-off finals will be held three weeks earlier as well, taking place across the weekend of May 9/10.

Fixtures will be released for the National League, as well as its northern and southern divisions, on Thursday, July 9.

The National League will also have a new title sponsor this season, following confirmation that Vanarama’s association with the competition will end after 11 years.

It has been reported by the Non-League Paper that the company will be succeeded by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, with claims that an announcement is due to be made later this week.

Off the field, the Shrimps have also confirmed details of three new faces in manager Derek Adams’ backroom team at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Daniel Green has joined the club as head of physiotherapy, taking over from Oliver Howse after his departure.

A former physio at Reading, Green was head of academy sport science and medicine at Watford before joining Shrewsbury Town as head physio in 2021.

He spent two years with them before joining Stockport County as head of medicine in 2023.

Also joining the Shrimps is Alex Hughes, who has taken up a part-time role as the club’s head of scouting.

A former director of football with AFC Fylde, Hughes’ previous positions include analysis roles with Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City and Fulham.

Boosting the Morecambe scouting department is Peter Glover, who joins the club from Blackpool.