Morecambe have been handed a suspension from the National League Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Morecambe have been suspended by the National League with no sign of a resolution to the club’s ongoing ownership crisis.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That followed on from a meeting with Whittingham last week, when discussions were held regarding the club’s ability to meet financial obligations for the 2025/26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A National League statement said: “The National League’s Compliance and Licensing Committee reconvened this afternoon to debate the ongoing concerns surrounding Morecambe Football Club and its compliance with National League rules.

“Discussions regarding the Club’s ability to meet its financial obligations for the 2025/2026 season have again taken place.

“It was decided further sanctions must be imposed, with the Club’s membership to be suspended with immediate effect.

“The Club will also remain under embargo ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Morecambe Football Club will also be removed from the National League Cup for the forthcoming season.

“The Committee will meet again on Wednesday August 20 to determine if outstanding items have been satisfied, and to decide the Club’s ability to retain Membership in the Competition.”

The news was a double whammy for fans after news earlier on Monday that a planned court action, forcing Whittingham and Bond Group into a sale to Panjab Warriors, had received a setback.

It also comes with players and staff supposed to receive July’s wages, while still waiting for the two-thirds owed to them from June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is also with Wright & Lord Solicitors, one of the club’s principal partners and main stand sponsor, saying ‘there does not appear to be any evidence to support the assertion that there is another buyer team, led by a Mr Cato or indeed anybody else.’