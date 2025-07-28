National League suspends Morecambe amid ownership crisis
It was confirmed on Monday that the Shrimps had been suspended after the league, who had already placed Morecambe under embargo earlier this month, gave club owner Jason Whittingham until 12pm on Monday to meet outlined terms.
That followed on from a meeting with Whittingham last week, when discussions were held regarding the club’s ability to meet financial obligations for the 2025/26 season.
A National League statement said: “The National League’s Compliance and Licensing Committee reconvened this afternoon to debate the ongoing concerns surrounding Morecambe Football Club and its compliance with National League rules.
“Discussions regarding the Club’s ability to meet its financial obligations for the 2025/2026 season have again taken place.
“It was decided further sanctions must be imposed, with the Club’s membership to be suspended with immediate effect.
“The Club will also remain under embargo ahead of the new season.
“Morecambe Football Club will also be removed from the National League Cup for the forthcoming season.
“The Committee will meet again on Wednesday August 20 to determine if outstanding items have been satisfied, and to decide the Club’s ability to retain Membership in the Competition.”
The news was a double whammy for fans after news earlier on Monday that a planned court action, forcing Whittingham and Bond Group into a sale to Panjab Warriors, had received a setback.
It also comes with players and staff supposed to receive July’s wages, while still waiting for the two-thirds owed to them from June.
That comes on top of an outstanding HMRC bill, no directors in place, a long-standing sponsor having walked away and primary school events at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium cancelled, as well as criticism from the local MP and former players.
Despite all of that coming in addition to other late wage payments, EFL embargoes, and a points deduction, Whittingham said ‘continual negative press statements’ had impacted on the apparent takeover by Jonny Cato.
That is also with Wright & Lord Solicitors, one of the club’s principal partners and main stand sponsor, saying ‘there does not appear to be any evidence to support the assertion that there is another buyer team, led by a Mr Cato or indeed anybody else.’