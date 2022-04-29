National League North play-offs are within Magpies’ grasp

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

The Magpies secured a crucial 1-0 victory over strugglers Telford United at Victory Park on Saturday.

A dominant first-half performance saw the hosts go in at the break 1-0 up, but Telford made it a nervy second 45 minutes as they pinned the Magpies back but were unable to find the equaliser.

“We said before the game, the most important thing was just to get the win,” said Vermiglio.

"How we got there didn’t really matter.

"I thought the performance first half was excellent. we were out of the blocks really quickly and the game could have been out of sight by half-time with the chances that we created.

"They got the better of us in the second half and as a result, created quite a few chances.

"Credit to them – they are fighting for their lives down there so it was never going to be an easy game.

"But some good solid defending enabled us to get it over the line.”

a win this weekend at Gloucester City will confirm their place in the top seven.

If Chorley finish in their current fifth spot in the National League North it will guarantee them home advantage in the play-offs’ opening round.

Sixth-placed Boston United are five points behind them and the Magpies, at this stage, need two more wins to be sure of finishing fifth.

However, Vermiglio is not looking too far ahead.

"We approach the final three games like we have the rest of the season with a professionalism and determination to get the three points,” he said.

"There was a real focus about on Saturday and we will need to do that for the next three games.