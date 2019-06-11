Myerscough youngsters triumph in Belgian football tournament

Myerscough Blacks Under-10s went on tour to Belgium and came back with a winners’ trophy.

The team, who play at Myerscough College, had the trip of a lifetime, representing their club in two tournaments.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton even posed for a picture with them at Manchester Airport before the flight to Eindhoven.

RDK Gravelo hosted the first of the tournaments, where Myerscough won two games and lost one but won the league overall, and were victorious in their final game by a 6-2 scoreline.

The following day, Myerscough travelled to KBVW Football Club. The club is a large one in the low tiers of Belgian football and the Myerscough youngsters were beaten in the first game by the eventual winners, before drawing the second and winning the third match 2-0.

Myerscough now move up to the nine-a-side game next season and are on the lookout for new players to join the club. They are running open training on the 3G pitch at Myerscough College every Saturday throughout this month at 9am for Year Five pupils going into Year Six, and for all age groups at 7pm on Tuesdays.

If you are interested please email myerscoughjfdc@outlook.com

The tour was sponsored by AutoTrader and Glasson Fertilizers, who paid for the club’s tracksuits and polo tops for the team, and was organised by RT Tours. The team also helped with fundraising events such as bag packing at Asda in Fulwood and Booths in Garstang.