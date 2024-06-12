Myerscough Reds' youngsters celebrating their Treble success
and live on Freeview channel 276
They won the league’s phase two title after going unbeaten, winning all seven of their games, and added the Coulton Cup and Lancashire Cup.
In sweeping all before them, the team scored 90 goals, only conceding eight, and recorded 15 clean sheets.
The high point of the season was the Lancashire Cup final against BFC Women Juniors, which the Reds won 2-1 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.
Despite BFC going 3-1 up in the match, Myerscough were not to be written off and they netted two more goals in the second half to ensure it was all square at the final whistle.
A nervy bout of penalties ensued with both teams failing to hit the target in the early stages, but Myerscough’s goalkeeper sealed their victory after stepping up to take a shot herself which her counterpart on the BFC team couldn’t stop.
The girls were ecstatic, as were the team’s two coaches Sam Assalone and Stephen Woods.
Assalone said: “Having been the manager of this team since 2018-19 season, the Treble is our proudest achievement. Its absolutely amazing.
"The girls’ talent and performances are outstanding, always giving 100%. We also fully recognise the support and commitment from all their parents, none of this would be possible without everything coming together."