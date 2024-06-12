Myerscough Reds' youngsters celebrating their Treble success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Myerscough Reds Under-12s girls’ football team are celebrating winning the Treble in the the Poulton and District Primary League.

They won the league’s phase two title after going unbeaten, winning all seven of their games, and added the Coulton Cup and Lancashire Cup.

In sweeping all before them, the team scored 90 goals, only conceding eight, and recorded 15 clean sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The high point of the season was the Lancashire Cup final against BFC Women Juniors, which the Reds won 2-1 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Myerscough Reds Under-12s Treble winners

Despite BFC going 3-1 up in the match, Myerscough were not to be written off and they netted two more goals in the second half to ensure it was all square at the final whistle.

A nervy bout of penalties ensued with both teams failing to hit the target in the early stages, but Myerscough’s goalkeeper sealed their victory after stepping up to take a shot herself which her counterpart on the BFC team couldn’t stop.

The girls were ecstatic, as were the team’s two coaches Sam Assalone and Stephen Woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assalone said: “Having been the manager of this team since 2018-19 season, the Treble is our proudest achievement. Its absolutely amazing.