​Much-improved display has Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan feeling positive

​It was a much-improved performance by Brig especially after they had conceded seven and five in their previous two matches against Marine and Radcliffe respectively.

In the end, it was a late goal by the host which ultimately claimed the points after Harry Scarborough had restored parity for the visitors.

"We changed the shape a little bit and in the first half, we were a little bit unsure about when to go and press but second half, we were miles better,” said Milligan.

Harry Scarborough was on target for Brig (photo: Ruth Hornby)

"We put them on the back foot and created some chances.

"There was a set piece we should have scored from, we hit the post and a header we should have scored.

"We could have been 3-1 up after 60 minutes, but that’s what happens – good teams punish you and that’s what happened, they ended up beating us 2-1.

"As good as we were, we’ve been beaten. I am gutted.

"They had a few half chances but I thought defensively we were quite solid. I am gutted for the lads because they worked so hard, worked so hard in training to try to set up in the way that we set up.

"We stay positive because there were some really good performances out there.”