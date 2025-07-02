Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge has criticised Morecambe FC owner Bond Group Investments

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge has condemned Morecambe FC’s owner after the latest turbulent chapter in the club’s history.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bond Group Investments announced on Wednesday that it had started the process to dismiss the club’s board of directors.

It came after the directors had given Bond Group an ultimatum of selling the club to Panjab Warriors, whose proposed takeover had received EFL clearance last month, or see them put the club into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That also followed on from the news that staff had been paid around a third of June’s wages, which had been due last Friday; the third time in a little more than two years that salaries had been delayed.

In a statement on Wednesday, Collinge said: “I am horrified to hear that the Bond Group has dismissed the Board of Directors of Morecambe FC.

“It is incredible that Jason Whittingham and the Bond Group are taking this step when we have EFL-approved buyers ready and waiting.

“The club is a cornerstone of our community, providing jobs and opportunities for local people and a brilliant matchday experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll never forget the first time I was in that sea of red singing along or the first time I took my kids to a match.

“The club also supports the Community Foundation which provides invaluable support for groups including young people and veterans.

“The club is a source of pride for so many in Morecambe and I am gutted that the current owners have let it get to this point.

“To be clear, there were buyers ready and willing to take ownership of this club, EFL clearance had been granted and significant funds had been transferred; however, the Bond Group has obfuscated and refused to engage honestly with the sale process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The board, the new potential owners and the Shrimps Trust fans group have done everything they can to finalise the sale but it has been scuppered by the current owner’s pig-headedness.

“Throughout, I have been supporting the club and raising its plight at the highest levels, with the Secretary of State Lisa Nandy MP (who visited the club last year) taking a close interest.

“I will continue to support staff, players and fans during this difficult time.”