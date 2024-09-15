Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

George Horbury’s double helped Chorley to victory at Mossley on Saturday and put them into the hat for the next round of the FA Cup.

Having taken their time to get into the game early on, Chorley came to life after 10 minutes as Joe Nolan hit the upright from a corner before Jack Sampson was somehow denied by Fin Madigan from close range.

Craig Hewitt then beat three defenders before cutting it back to Momodou Touray, who dummied for Horbury but he could not make contact with the ball.

Matt Urwin had one save to make before the break, an excellent stop to deny Reece Webb-Foster on the volley.

George Horbury (left) scored twice in Chorley's win at Mossley AFC (photo: David Airey)

Warren Clarke replaced Mike Calveley soon after the restart and didn’t take long to make an impact on the game, finding Touray who saw his shot well parried away by Madigan.

The Magpies’ pressure continued and it eventually paid dividends, Horbury with an absolute rocket from 30 yards that left Madigan with no chance.

Andy Preece made changes to freshen up his Chorley side with Kole Hall, Jack Rice, Tom Carr and Scott Wilson all coming on.

That extra energy began to take its toll on the hosts who, to their credit, didn’t lie down after going a goal behind.

However, class eventually told late on as Clarke capitalised on a defensive error to score before Horbury doubled his tally for the afternoon.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Smith, Blakeman (Wilson 83), Calveley (Clarke 51), Nolan, Horbury, Hewitt (Rice 61), Sampson (Hall 56), Touray (Carr 66).