BBC Radio Lancashire Sport’s Twitter handle published an update on Tuesday evening, saying Johal had confirmed to them he was ready to submit an application to the EFL with the intention of acquiring the Shrimps.

The club has been on the market since September 2022.

Last week, Morecambe had published a statement in which co-chairman Graham Howse revealed Johal had purchased equity in the club through one of his companies, Sarb Capital.

However, the proposed buyout has come under scrutiny in recent days, in terms of how Johal could finance it and where the funds are coming from.

Variously described as a ‘tycoon’ and ‘wealthy investment mogul’, the 20-year-old also owns drinks brands Vitanic and Lovely Drinks.

We had contacted Mr Johal on Monday of this week to ask if he was willing to be interviewed but are still to receive an answer.