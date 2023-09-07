Watch more videos on Shots!

Jordan Slew netted a hat-trick as the Shrimps saw off a young Terriers squad on Tuesday afternoon.

The Morecambe line-up was largely made up of those players who haven’t featured in the first-team starting XI of late, along with Farrend Rawson who was suspended for the win against Salford City last weekend.

Adams said: “We were able to get game time for a number of players.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

“We got the fringe players getting minutes under their belts, which was basically all of the subs from the game before.

“I always like going to Huddersfield Town, it’s a really nice training ground.

“We’ve been there a few times before and we’ve got a really good relationship with them, which helped us get (former loanees) Kieran Phillips and Josh Austerfield.”

International call-ups for Jacob Bedeau, JJ McKiernan, Eli King, Michael Mellon and Adam Mayor mean the Shrimps have a free week with Saturday’s trip to Barrow AFC having been called off.

That match has now been rearranged for Tuesday, October 31 (7.45pm), with all previously purchased tickets valid for the new date.

Despite the free weekend, Adams has resisted any temptation to alter the training schedule and give those players left behind some added time off.

“They’ll only be off this weekend,” the Morecambe boss added.

“We’ll be training as normal up until then, having the weekend off and going again next week.”

The Shrimps have also confirmed the club, along with Salford City, has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following last weekend’s game.

A statement published on the Shrimps’ website said: “Morecambe and Salford City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following a mass confrontation that took place during the 94th minute of their EFL League Two game on Saturday, 2 September.

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, and they are required to respond by Monday, 11 September.”