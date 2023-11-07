Morecambe boss Derek Adams says the money earned from Saturday’s FA Cup first round win at Lincoln City would be a huge boost for the club.

That sees prize money worth £67,000 at stake as well as the ultimate prize of a third round tie for the third time in four seasons.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Adams said: “This is the one competition we would like a good run in because it gives you the chance to play a Premiership team like a Chelsea or a Tottenham as we have done in recent years.

Morecambe will meet Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup, almost eight months after beating them at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in April 2023 Picture: Michael Williamson

“As well as being a fantastic occasion for the club, it also opens the door to big sums of money if you do well.

“That money really can help the club massively in terms of finance and can decide what decisions the club makes going forward.

“The extra money you could get in can be redistributed on and off the pitch and can hugely benefit the club in the future.”

This weekend, the Shrimps are back in League Two action when they travel to struggling Grimsby Town.

The Mariners, who recently sacked manager Paul Hurst, have gone seven games without a victory in all competitions and slipped to 21st in the table.

Morecambe go into the game looking to get their league campaign back on track after last week’s 1-0 defeat at Barrow AFC.

Dom Telford’s first-half goal sentenced Adams’ players to a first defeat in nine matches but, a third of the way through the season and after another busy summer, they are nicely positioned.

Adams added: “We have done really well to be in sixth position with a game in hand.

“We tried to win the game but we just couldn’t get that final pass in to get us those opportunities to score.

“That was our biggest problem on the night, it wasn’t for the want of trying.

“You could see from Barrow’s previous results that they limit the opposition to very few chances and they did that very well.”