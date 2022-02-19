Morecambe's scheduled match at Shrewsbury Town is postponed
Morecambe’s match at Shrewsbury Town this afternoon has fallen foul of a waterlogged pitch.
The postponement of the game at Montgomery Waters Meadow was announced just after 1pm.
Referee Tom Nield inspected the pitch and deemed the surface unplayable.
A video posted on social media showed the extent of the problem with the ball failing to roll properly.
Details of the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.
