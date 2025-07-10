Panjab Warriors had announced they had received EFL clearance to proceed with a takeover in early June Photo: Morecambe FC

The group trying to buy Morecambe FC say they are seeking legal advice following the club owner’s latest sale claim.

Panjab Warriors had received EFL clearance in early June to proceed with a takeover of the Shrimps, who have been up for sale since September 2022.

Then, last Friday, Bond Group Investments – who have been Morecambe’s owner since 2018 – said completion of a sale to Panjab Warriors was intended for Monday.

That then became Tuesday but, last night, Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham claimed an agreement would be signed on Wednesday with a new UK buyer.

It comes with staff still awaiting the final two-thirds of June’s salaries, with no directors in place after the board stood down again earlier this week and with Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge calling for a sale as soon as possible.

Panjab Warriors then released a statement on Thursday, saying: “The Panjab Warriors are dismayed by the events that have unfolded since the public confirmation of our acquisition of Morecambe Football Club.

“In light of Bond Group Investments Ltd’s latest announcement suggesting the sale of the club to an alternative party, we feel compelled to provide clarity to supporters, regulators and the wider football community.

“On Friday, July 4, 2025, two formal statements were published on the official Morecambe FC website:

“The Morecambe FC board of directors stated: ‘The board of directors have unanimously agreed to rejoin Morecambe FC and facilitate the sale of Bond Group’s shares to Panjab Warriors, which is intended to complete on Monday. All we can promise is that we will do everything in our powers to make it happen, get wages paid, and begin at last to look forwards.’

“A statement on behalf of Jason Whittingham and Bond Group Investments Ltd confirmed: ‘Bond Group Investments LTD and Panjab Warriors Sports LTD have today agreed final terms for the transfer of ownership and sale of Morecambe Football Club Limited, subject to contract, and intend to complete the sale on Monday 7th July 2025. Panjab Warriors will now engage with the National League... and provide evidence that the club will be in a stable financial position moving forward.’

“These were not speculative intentions – they were formal acknowledgements of a concluded negotiation process.

“The Panjab Warriors had already received full EFL approval, with all terms agreed and financial conditions satisfied.

“We entered this process in good faith and have, over the past 14 months, contributed significant funding to support the operational survival of the club, including payroll and working capital, at the repeated request of Bond Group Investments Ltd (BGI).

“Such statements were not verbal assurances – they were repeatedly reiterated by BGI through various modes of communication, including emails, written correspondence and formal requests.

“These communications consistently reaffirmed that financial support was being sought to maintain the club’s operations while the sale to Panjab Warriors was finalised and that the agreed acquisition would be completed upon receipt of EFL approval.

“All funds advanced to the club – structured as interest-free loans – were provided strictly on the basis of these written assurances.

“It is now clear that such representations were misleading and that we were induced to provide critical financial support under false pretences.

“Had it not been for the specific written undertakings and confirmations from BGI, we would never have entered into such financial commitments.

“We now find ourselves in a position where, having honoured every obligation and provided over a year of support to keep the club alive, the sale is being diverted in favour of a last-minute party, without transparency or justification.

“This is not only a fundamental breach of trust, but may constitute misrepresentation and bad faith dealing, with potential legal consequences that we are now actively exploring.

“The implications: The Panjab Warriors were formally approved by the EFL, fully funded, and ready to complete the deal immediately.

“The public commitment by both the club board and Bond Group leaves no room for ambiguity.

“The introduction of a new party at the final hour – after formal statements, EFL approval, and financial reliance – raises serious legal and regulatory questions.

“We are currently seeking legal advice and will begin exploring all legal avenues, including action for misrepresentation and recovery of funds.

“Regrettably, should this matter not be resolved swiftly and honourably, we will be forced to consider legal action to recover the substantial loans and financial support provided.

“While we have no desire to take action against Morecambe Football Club itself, we may be left with no alternative if Bond Group’s conduct continues to compromise both the club and our investment.

“We now urge: Bond Group Investments Ltd to honour its public commitment, the EFL and National League to investigate the matter thoroughly and suspend approval of any alternative transactions until this dispute is resolved, the Morecambe FC board of directors to uphold the trust placed in them by supporters and act in accordance with the club’s values and public pledges.

“The Panjab Warriors remain fully committed to the club and stand ready to complete the deal in accordance with the original agreement.

“We believe the supporters, staff, and town of Morecambe deserve nothing less than transparency, professionalism, and leadership grounded in integrity.”