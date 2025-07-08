Morecambe's would-be takeover still hasn't been completed Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Morecambe’s would-be buyers have described the club as being ‘on life support’ in calling on the owner to finally sell up.

Panjab Warriors issued a statement earlier this afternoon while supporters await an update on the sale process from Bond Group Investments, the Shrimps’ owner since 2018.

However, no sale has been completed despite repeated assurances that a takeover was in the offing.

Morecambe’s directors have resigned, rejoined the board and resigned again after previously giving Bond Group a deadline to sell up or see the club put into administration.

Bond Group put out a statement on Friday to say a sale was intended for completion on Monday, only to issue another one yesterday saying Tuesday would be needed to finalise a deal.

It comes amid club staff still awaiting June’s salaries and with the club’s pre-season schedule set to kick off at Longridge Town this evening.

Panjab Warriors’ statement said: “Morecambe Football Club stands at a critical crossroads. The next 24 hours will define the future of this club, its people, and its legacy.

“From the Panjab Warriors side, everything is ready.

“Our legal team has confirmed that all documentation has been complete since last week, all conditions have been met and funds are in place.

“The sale is seconds away from completion – all that is required is Jason Whittingham’s signature.

“Yet despite reaching this final moment, Morecambe FC is being held hostage.

“We now suspect the club is being used as leverage in unrelated personal financial matters – a move that threatens its very survival.

“Staff remain unpaid, tension is mounting and the impact on morale within the club is growing by the hour.

“Critical financial deadlines are being missed. Morecambe FC is now on life support.”

Panjab went on to say that £131,000 of June’s wages remain outstanding, with £45,000 in VAT due to HMRC on Wednesday.

They warned that a failure to pay that £176,000 could result in the club being placed under a transfer embargo and being at risk of administration.

They added: “Let us be clear: Bond Group no longer has the means or mandate to run this football club.

“Morecambe has been up for sale for over 1,000 days and only now – at the final hurdle – do we hear claims of unspecified investors (which were never disclosed to anyone until this final stage) needing to approve the sale.

“Our investigations do not support this narrative. It appears to be yet another tactic to stall progress and evade responsibility.

“The Panjab Warriors have been fully approved by the EFL and all funds – source and sufficiency – have been cleared.

“Over the past 14 months, we have continuously supported the club financially, providing £1.7m in working capital in addition to the £3.8m purchase sum.

“We believe the undisclosed mention of so-called investors at this late stage is misleading and potentially fraudulent.

“We issue this final appeal to Jason Whittingham. Sign the paperwork. Release the club. Do the right thing.

“We also call upon the UK Government, the local MP, the English Football League and the National League to intervene and enforce the completion of this sale.

“This is no longer a private transaction – it is a matter of public interest and the survival of a historic football club.

“To the Morecambe fans, the Shrimps Trust and the board of directors, we thank you for your continued strength and support.

“Your perseverance throughout this entire process has been nothing short of inspirational.

“This is the final hour. Let’s not look back with regret.”