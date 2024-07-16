Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams was a satisfied man after his Morecambe players kicked off their pre-season with victory last weekend.

“It was a really good day for us because obviously we’ve only had the players together for a short period of time,” Adams told the club website after Saturday’s game.

“To get them to play their first competitive game was really good for us today.”

Ten of the new faces began on Saturday as Adams opted to give six of that starting XI an hour’s action.

Another five changes were made with quarter of an hour remaining as Morecambe’s new-look squad becomes acquainted with each other.

“It was really good for them,” the manager added.

“Two weeks ago, they didn’t know each other and they have been training with us.

“Yesterday we were able to announce it to the public that we had signed 15 players, added to the five that were already contracted from last season.

“That was really positive for the football club and, today, having the game, getting the players some minutes, is the best bit going forward.”

Facing a Longridge team which plies its trade in the North West Counties Football League top flight, Adams’ players created a number of chances in addition to Edwards’ goal.

Edwards had a shot cleared off the line, Hallam Hope had a goal ruled out for offside and saw another effort saved, while Ben Tollitt headed against the woodwork.

Next up is tonight’s trip to Burscough (7.45pm), with Adams ready to switch things around again.

He said: “I think that the opportunities we had on the day were high but, at the start of pre-season, it’s always a wee bit rusty.

“The players worked hard, we came through it, we had no injuries and we look forward to Burscough on Tuesday night.

“We’ll change the team about again for Tuesday night. We’ve given players 65 minutes, 75 minutes today; we’ll swap it around again for the next game and give them more game time.”