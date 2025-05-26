Derek Adams is hoping to see a vast attacking improvement next season as he assembles Morecambe’s class of 2025/26.

The Shrimps are back in non-league for the first time since 2007, having endured a second relegation in three years by finishing bottom of League Two this season.

Fourteen players have left the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, nine being released and five loanees returning to their parent clubs.

That left Gwion Edwards under contract with another seven players – Harry Burgoyne, Luke Hendrie, Harvey Macadam, Jamie Stott, Ben Tollitt, David Tutonda and Tom White – triggering one-year extensions.

Lee Angol was Morecambe's joint-highest scorer this season with eight goals Photo: Morecambe FC

Offers were made to Lee Angol, Adam Lewis, Paul Lewis and Yann Songo’o, along with youngsters Lennon Dobson, Adam Fairclough and Alfie Scales.

Adams’ players finished 13 points from safety after winning 10 of their 46 league games, allied to 30 defeats, the division’s lowest number of goals scored (40) and the second-highest conceded (72).

Morecambe’s main deficiency this season was their inability to convert goalscoring opportunities.

Angol and Tollitt were the joint-leading scorers, both having netted eight times across all competitions.

The former had scored twice before a four-month absence with injury, after which he contributed six goals in his next 12 appearances.

That was as good as it got, however, as Angol finished with a six-match goalless run.

Tollitt’s campaign was the proverbial one of two halves, with eight goals in his first 24 matches and none in the remaining 23.

Adams’ previous teams have always had goals from across the squad but they were lacking this season, with four from Hallam Hope as well as three for Edwards, Songo’o, Stott, Andy Dallas and Jordan Slew.

“We haven’t made too many big errors but what we have done is we’ve given away very soft goals,” he said.

“If I look at it, we haven’t scored enough goals over the course of the season throughout the team.

“Ben Tollitt and Lee Angol are out there on their own but we haven’t scored enough goals from the full-back, central defender or central midfield areas.

“It’s something we had been working on and we’d tried different personnel and formations throughout the season to try and address that.

“We tried our utmost to get into goalscoring positions but we haven’t been able to get the crucial goals we needed.”