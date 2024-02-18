Morecambe's players had to battle for away point
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Shrimps have only lost two of their last nine matches on the road in all competitions following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.
Having fallen behind to Omar Bugiel’s 50th-minute goal, Brannan’s players levelled with 16 minutes of normal time left thanks to Chris Stokes’ first goal for the club.
Morecambe hadn’t had the ideal preparation with midfielder Joe Adams being forced out of the starting line-up at the last minute.
Speaking after Saturday’s game, Brannan revealed that several members of his team – and backroom staff – had been ill in the lead up to the match at Plough Lane.
He said: “I’m not making excuses but we had illness right through the camp today and we picked up a few injuries during it too.
“There were five or six lads who were well off it because of this illness, so it was a great point in the end and really showed the character of the lads.
“Obviously, it wasn’t our best performance but I was so delighted with the way the lads all dug in together and we could have sneaked it right at the end.
“I’m not a complainer but it was a tough day for us and I’ve said from day one that any point away from home in this league is good – and that was the case today.
“The result keeps us up there and keeps us in the mix and I’m really proud of the effort the lads put in.”