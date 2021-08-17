Morecambe's performances praised by Rotherham United boss

The Millers make the trip to the Mazuma Stadium (7.45pm), having registered a win and a loss in their two League One matches so far.

Having beaten Plymouth Argyle on the opening day, Warne’s players slipped to defeat against Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

They are one of the sides backed to challenge for promotion to the Championship this season, while the Shrimps went into the campaign tipped for relegation by the majority of pundits.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne

However, Stephen Robinson’s players have opened the season with four points from the first six as well as beating Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Warne said of the Shrimps’ start: “I’m surprised - and I know that sounds like a very insulting thing to say, I don’t mean it that way.

“They had a really hard start and have done amazingly well.

“They have pulled a team together and got some really good experience in there as well.

“There are two players that I have been linked to sign in the past with Greg Leigh and Toumani Diagouraga. I’ve always really liked the latter as a midfielder.

“I think (Cole) Stockton has done really well and they’re a real physical force.

“I think they have had the shock result of the season so far, when they were leading at Ipswich and then ended up drawing.

“I have watched that game and they performed really well. Then they did well at Blackburn and beat a brand new Shrewsbury side, who have invested well in the summer.

“I think they have been the surprise package of the league as we speak.

“In pre-season, everyone was talking about the Ipswichs and the Sunderlands as always and Morecambe have arguably had the best start out of all the clubs from what people expected.

“Fair play to them, there’s no reason why they can’t continue.”