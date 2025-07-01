Morecambe's board has issued an ultimatum to the club's owner

Morecambe’s present ownership situation has taken yet another twist after the board issued the owner with an ultimatum earlier today.

The directors had given Bond Group Investments until 4pm to sell its stake to Panjab Warriors or the club would be put into administration.

However, at 4.30pm, a statement from co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “New information has come to light, which is currently being investigated; therefore the deadline that was set for 4pm has now been extended to 6pm.

“We have been working diligently all day and are in communication with the current owner, Jason Whittingham, and Panjab Warriors.

“We will provide an update as soon as we possibly can.”

The situation comes amid another turbulent chapter in Morecambe’s recent history, starting with confirmation that Bond Group could not pay June’s wages last Friday.

That led to heavy criticism of Bond Group from the board, Panjab Warriors and supporters, with Morecambe’s players now back in pre-season training, a first warm-up match at Longridge Town due to be played next Tuesday and the 2025/26 fixtures released the following day.

It’s understood a percentage of the due wages had been received, with the Professional Footballers’ Association saying support would be given to its members at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

They said: “We have been speaking to our members at Morecambe following this month’s partial payment of wages.

“Players and club staff, like any other workforce, deserve to be paid in full and on time, in line with the terms of their contracts.

“During this period of uncertainty, both players and staff have continued to show unity and professionalism in their commitment to the club.

“When payments are delayed, it has a real impact on their working and personal lives, as well as their families.

“Clear and timely communication is vital whenever payment issues arise, especially when payment dates are missed, creating concern for everyone affected.

“We recognise the situation is complex and urge all parties involved to work together to find a resolution as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, we will continue to support our members at Morecambe to ensure they are kept fully informed and their rights are protected.”