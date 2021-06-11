Morecambe's new manager is happy to work alongside existing staff

The Northern Irishman was named as the Shrimps’ manager at the start of the week, signing a three-year deal after Derek Adams took the vacant role at Bradford City.

While he’s brought in former Motherwell colleague - and one-time Shrimps striker - Diarmuid O’Carroll as first-team coach, Robinson is happy to inherit the backroom team already on site.

He said: “I think it’s important to keep the current staff, they have been highly successful last year.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

“John (McMahon, assistant manager) has a reputation in the game as a very good coach with lots of contacts.

“Diarmuid, I know from working at Motherwell. He’s been at Morecambe, he knows the people here and has a real relationship with them.

“I’m delighted to have someone with me who knows the club and can be a link between the academy and the first team.”

After a playing career which included seven international caps and spells with clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth, Preston North End and Luton Town, Robinson was named Motherwell assistant boss in 2015.

He also held the same role with Northern Ireland at Euro 2016 and, after a short spell as Oldham Athletic manager, returned to Motherwell as first-team coach under Mark McGhee.

Once McGhee left in February 2017, Robinson took over as interim boss before being handed the role on a permanent basis.

His tenure included two domestic cup final appearances in the same season, as well as a third-placed finish in the curtailed 2019/20 campaign before departing in December last year.

The hope is that background will help the Shrimps as they adapt to life in League One for the first time.

Robinson said: “With the experience I’ve had in Scotland and at international level, and the contacts I have in the game, I’m hoping the players will enjoy the style we want to play.

“I think my forte is on the training ground. I’ve learned a lot over the last five or six years on man management and, hopefully, it will be an exciting season ahead.”