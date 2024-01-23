News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Morecambe's match with Crewe Alexandra is postponed

Morecambe have announced the postponement of tonight’s League Two match with Crewe Alexandra at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
By Gavin Browne
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A pitch considered ‘unplayable’ as a result of the recent wet weather is the reason for the call-off; the second time the match has been postponed this season.

It should have been played in November but had to be rearranged following international call-ups for the Shrimps.

Read More
Pleased coaching team has been bolstered
Morecambe's match with Crewe Alexandra tonight has been postponedMorecambe's match with Crewe Alexandra tonight has been postponed
Morecambe's match with Crewe Alexandra tonight has been postponed
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Confirming tonight’s postponement, a Morecambe statement said: “The playing surface at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium has been deemed unplayable following persistent heavy rain.

“A rearranged date will be confirmed in due course.”

Morecambe had been looking to back up last weekend’s win at MK Dons, while Crewe were in search of a fifth straight victory.

Related topics:MorecambeLeague TwoShrimpsMK Dons