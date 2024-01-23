Morecambe's match with Crewe Alexandra is postponed
A pitch considered ‘unplayable’ as a result of the recent wet weather is the reason for the call-off; the second time the match has been postponed this season.
It should have been played in November but had to be rearranged following international call-ups for the Shrimps.
Confirming tonight’s postponement, a Morecambe statement said: “The playing surface at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium has been deemed unplayable following persistent heavy rain.
“A rearranged date will be confirmed in due course.”
Morecambe had been looking to back up last weekend’s win at MK Dons, while Crewe were in search of a fifth straight victory.