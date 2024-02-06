Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps had been looking to follow up last weekend’s victory at Crawley Town with success at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, which would have put them within a point of the play-off spots.

However, torrential rain on Tuesday led to an inspection by the match officials with the playing surface eventually deemed as unplayable.

A rearrangement will be announced in due course with both teams and supporters hoping it will be third time lucky.

Morecambe's match at the Poundland Bescot Stadium was postponed Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

The game should have been played on January 6, only to be moved to this week as a result of the clubs’ FA Cup commitments.

In a video posted on Walsall’s X account, boss Mat Sadler gave his reaction.

He said: “Both managers wanted to play the game.

“I hope not many of their supporters had made it because that would be extremely frustrating I’m sure; a load of our supporters have, unfortunately.

“It looked a harsh one to me. We clearly had a lot of rain but, to my eyes, the ball was moving well enough for the game to be played so it is frustrating in that respect.

“I certainly hadn’t let that (the postponement) enter my head and I’ve been down here since half two, three o’clock, and that hadn’t come into my mind until the referee turned up.”

Morecambe are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Sutton United to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.