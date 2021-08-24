Morecambe's international call-ups see Crewe Alexandra trip postponed
Morecambe have the weekend off at the start of September after their game at Crewe Alexandra was called off.
The Shrimps were due to have made the trip on September 4, only for international commitments on their part to see the game called off.
Morecambe keeper Jokull Andresson has been chosen for Iceland’s U21 squad for their European Championship qualifying matches against Belarus and Greece.
Team-mate Josh McPake is also in U21 qualifying action with Scotland against Turkey.
The final player on international duty is Leeds United loanee Alfie McCalmont, who has been included in the Northern Ireland U21 squad facing Malta and Slovakia.
A rearranged date for the Crewe game will be announced in due course.
