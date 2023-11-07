Morecambe's home match with Crewe Alexandra called off
and live on Freeview channel 276
The match is off as a result of international call-ups for the Shrimps: the third time it has happened this season, following on from the matches involving Barrow AFC and Crawley Town.
Top scorer Michael Mellon is the only confirmed call-up so far, featuring in the Scotland U21 squad which plays Belgium and Hungary in Euro 2025 qualifiers.
Details of the rearranged date and ticketing information will be provided when available.
It’s the second time in recent years that international call-ups have caused a Morecambe-Crewe game to be postponed, having also been the case in September 2021.
As it stands, it means a four-and-a-half-week spell away from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium – and five consecutive away games – for Derek Adams’ players.
Having beaten AFC Wimbledon on October 28, their next home match comes on November 28 with the visit of Newport County AFC.