Morecambe have confirmed the postponement of their scheduled home match with Crewe Alexandra a week on Saturday, November 18.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The match is off as a result of international call-ups for the Shrimps: the third time it has happened this season, following on from the matches involving Barrow AFC and Crawley Town.

Top scorer Michael Mellon is the only confirmed call-up so far, featuring in the Scotland U21 squad which plays Belgium and Hungary in Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe have announced another postponement because of internationals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the rearranged date and ticketing information will be provided when available.

It’s the second time in recent years that international call-ups have caused a Morecambe-Crewe game to be postponed, having also been the case in September 2021.

As it stands, it means a four-and-a-half-week spell away from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium – and five consecutive away games – for Derek Adams’ players.