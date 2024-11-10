Morecambe manager Derek Adams described his side’s last-gasp win at Harrogate Town on Saturday as ‘huge’.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adams saw the Shrimps seal their second league win of the campaign as they claimed a 2-1 victory in the most dramatic of fashions.

Having led through Rhys Williams’ first-half goal, Morecambe had been pegged back late on by James Daly’s equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Harvey Macadam’s stoppage-time strike gave Adams’ players three points on a day when Swindon Town were the only team in the bottom four to be defeated.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Those results meant that, a third of the way through the season, only seven points now separate the bottom eight in League Two.

Adams said: “It’s a huge win for us. We’ve come here against a team who had beaten Wrexham at home last week in the FA Cup, so their tails were up.

“It’s a difficult venue to come to, Harrogate have got a great home record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve shown a great team spirit to get the three points and it means we are now just five points off 19th place and closes the gap between us and other teams.

“It was really important that we won today. We won last week away to Worthing in the FA Cup, we’ve won today for another three points for us in the league and it keeps the form going.

“It means a lot to us. I think you could see that with the celebrations after the goal with the fans, who we all recognise have been fantastic this season.”