Morecambe's early start to the 2022/23 season

That tournament takes place over a five-week period in November and December of 2022, meaning a rejigged programme next season.

As a result, the Championship, League One and League Two will begin on Saturday, July 30, a week earlier than normal.

Morecambe's 2022/23 season starts at the end of July next year

The Championship will take a break from November 12 and then resume on December 10.

Fixtures in League One and League Two will continue as normal, though teams will still be able to request matches are postponed as a result of international call-ups.

The final day of the league season will be spread across the weekend of May 6-7, 2023, with the play-off finals taking place from May 27-29.

The Carabao Cup begins in the week commencing August 8 and the Papa John’s Trophy three weeks later with the finals at Wembley on February 26 and March 19 respectively.