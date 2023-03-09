The Burnley striker had missed the last two games after coming off during the Shrimps’ defeat at Fleetwood Town on February 25.

Speaking before training on Thursday morning, Adams admitted the 19-year-old’s campaign is at an end.

He said: “Michael’s gone away for an operation to his shoulder.

Michael Mellon requires surgery Picture: Michael Williamson

“He did have a problem at Burnley previously when he dislocated his shoulder. That’s him (finished) for the season.

“We’re looking at free agents – and we’re busy doing that right now – and we’ll see what we can do there.

“Courtney Duffus came on the other night (at Cambridge United), so he has to keep on working and it means we’ve got another option.”

Having been in a situation recently where the headache was who to leave out, the Morecambe boss is back in the position of establishing who he can choose.

The injuries are beginning to mount again at the Mazuma Stadium, just as the Shrimps enter the final quarter of the League One season.

Outlining the latest situation this morning, Adams added: “Max Melbourne’s going for a scan, it looks like the same hamstring he had last time which is disappointing.

“Jake Taylor is out with a calf injury and Jacob Bedeau is going to be out for the next two weeks with a knee injury which he got against Bolton Wanderers.

“Arthur Gnahoua was ill for the Cambridge game and we’ll assess him to see whether he’s OK for the weekend.”

The one beneficiary of the injury situation is Southampton loanee Caleb Watts.

Josh Austerfield’s deadline day arrival meant Morecambe had six loan players with only five able to be named in a matchday squad.

Watts had been the odd one out before Mellon’s absence meant he could return off the bench against Bolton and Cambridge.

“It was difficult for Caleb,” Adams said of the 21-year-old.

“Michael came in and played, Caleb got injured and then Josh Austerfield came in because we needed cover on the bench and a central midfield player.

