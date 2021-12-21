Morecambe's Boxing Day trip to Bolton Wanderers is called off
Morecambe’s Boxing Day game at Bolton Wanderers is the latest match to have been postponed following a spike in Covid-19 cases.
An announcement was made this afternoon, following on from Bolton’s call-off against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.
It’s the latest Boxing Day match to be postponed after a number of games from the Championship down to League Two were affected yesterday.
It also comes fewer than 24 hours after the EFL’s announcement that matches would continue to be played where safe to do so, despite the rise in transmission rates caused by the Omicron variant.
A statement outlining the postponement said: “Bolton Wanderers have informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the University of Bolton Stadium.
“A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.
“Further details regarding transfer of tickets and/or refunds will be published once we have confirmed this with Bolton Wanderers.”
As it stands, the Shrimps are now back in action on December 29 with Crewe Alexandra due to visit the Mazuma Stadium.
