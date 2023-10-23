Watch more of our videos on Shots!

League Two’s bottom club had battled back from two goals down on Saturday after Michael Mellon and Adam Mayor had put Morecambe in charge.

However, the Shrimps’ youngsters responded to seal a third successive away win through Joel Senior’s injury-time strike.

Adam Mayor scored Morecambe's second goal on Saturday Picture: Jack Taylor

Adams said: “I thought we were very good today, especially in that first half where we played some really good football.

“They are a very tall side and very aggressive in the 18-yard box, and they made things tough for us.

“We had to work really hard to stop their set-piece threat which is where they got both their goals from.