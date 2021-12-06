Morecambe's ball number and FA Cup third round draw details
Morecambe will find out their opponents in round three of this season’s FA Cup tonight.
The Shrimps booked their place at this stage, when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter proceedings, after beating Newport County AFC in round one and Buxton at the weekend.
It will be their second consecutive appearance at this stage, having waited 18 years to do so before being handed a trip to Chelsea last season.
The draw takes place at 7pm before the final second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, which is being televised on ITV4.
Morecambe will be ball number 48 in the draw with the matches being played between January 7 and 10.
As well as a place in round four, victory in the third round is also worth £82,000 from the competition’s prize fund.
The ball numbers are as follows:
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Blackpool
8 Brentford
9 Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Bristol City
11 Burnley
12 Cardiff City
13 Chelsea
14 Coventry City
15 Crystal Palace
16 Derby County
17 Everton
18 Fulham
19 Huddersfield Town
20 Hull City
21 Leeds United
22 Leicester City
23 Liverpool
24 Luton Town
25 Manchester City
26 Manchester United
27 Middlesbrough
28 Millwall
29 Newcastle United
30 Norwich City
31 Nottingham Forest
32 Peterborough United
33 Preston North End
34 Queens Park Rangers
35 Reading
36 Sheffield United
37 Southampton
38 Stoke City
39 Swansea City
40 Tottenham Hotspur
41 Watford
42 West Bromwich Albion
43 West Ham United
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Yeovil Town
46 Bristol Rovers
47 Port Vale
48 Morecambe
49 Hartlepool United
50 AFC Wimbledon
51 Wigan Athletic
52 Leyton Orient
53 Cambridge United
54 Mansfield Town
55 Swindon Town
56 Rotherham United
57 Charlton Athletic
58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59 Kidderminster Harriers
60 Shrewsbury Town
61 Chesterfield
62 Plymouth Argyle
63 Ipswich Town or Barrow
64 Harrogate Town
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here