Morecambe's ball number and FA Cup second round draw information

Stephen Robinson’s players were 1-0 winners against Newport County AFC in the first round thanks to Aaron Wildig’s second-half goal at the Mazuma Stadium.

The draw for round two will take place at around 9.30pm, after the game between Dagenham and Redbridge and Salford City which is being broadcast live on ITV4.

Those matches will then be played between December 3 and 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe will discover their FA Cup second round opponents with the draw taking place this evening

As well as a place in round three, when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the draw, victory in round two will also be worth £34,000 from the competition’s central prize fund.

The ball numbers for tonight’s draw are as follows:

1. Bradford City or Exeter City

2. Mansfield Town

3. Sutton United

4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

5. Dagenham and Redbridge or Salford City

6. Carlisle United

7. Yeovil Town

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Rotherham United

10. Portsmouth

11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

12. MORECAMBE

13. Barrow

14. Burton Albion

15. Colchester United

16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United

17. St Albans City

18. Shrewsbury Town

19. FC Halifax Town

20. Chesterfield

21. Rochdale or Notts County

22. Kidderminster Harriers

23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

24. Boreham Wood

25. Buxton

26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic

27. AFC Wimbledon

28. Harrogate Town

29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

30. Walsall

31. Swindon Town

32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

33. Charlton Athletic

34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. Leyton Orient

37. MK Dons or Stevenage

38. Lincoln City

39. Port Vale

40. Gateshead or Altrincham