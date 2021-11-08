Morecambe's ball number and FA Cup second round draw information
Morecambe will find out their FA Cup second round opponents this evening after booking their place in the draw with victory on Saturday.
Stephen Robinson’s players were 1-0 winners against Newport County AFC in the first round thanks to Aaron Wildig’s second-half goal at the Mazuma Stadium.
The draw for round two will take place at around 9.30pm, after the game between Dagenham and Redbridge and Salford City which is being broadcast live on ITV4.
Those matches will then be played between December 3 and 6.
As well as a place in round three, when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the draw, victory in round two will also be worth £34,000 from the competition’s central prize fund.
The ball numbers for tonight’s draw are as follows:
1. Bradford City or Exeter City
2. Mansfield Town
3. Sutton United
4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle
5. Dagenham and Redbridge or Salford City
6. Carlisle United
7. Yeovil Town
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Rotherham United
10. Portsmouth
11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town
12. MORECAMBE
13. Barrow
14. Burton Albion
15. Colchester United
16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United
17. St Albans City
18. Shrewsbury Town
19. FC Halifax Town
20. Chesterfield
21. Rochdale or Notts County
22. Kidderminster Harriers
23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors
24. Boreham Wood
25. Buxton
26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic
27. AFC Wimbledon
28. Harrogate Town
29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers
30. Walsall
31. Swindon Town
32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County
33. Charlton Athletic
34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers
35. Tranmere Rovers
36. Leyton Orient
37. MK Dons or Stevenage
38. Lincoln City
39. Port Vale
40. Gateshead or Altrincham
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here