Morecambe head to Notts County tomorrow with Derek Adams hoping to see a repeat of their performance when the clubs met earlier in the season.

The Shrimps travel to Meadow Lane on the back of Tuesday’s defeat at Newport County AFC, which saw them spurn the chance to climb out of the League Two relegation spots.

They now meet a Magpies team in the last automatic promotion position, having won four of their last five matches.

September’s meeting at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, with the Shrimps having seen a stoppage-time winner ruled out.

Lee Angol scored Morecambe's goal when they drew with Notts County in September Picture: Morecambe FC

“I think we competed exceptionally well against Notts County that day,” the Morecambe boss said.

“We matched them for those 90-plus minutes but they are a very good team.

“They did very well last week at Gillingham (a 2-1 win) and have got good experience.

“David McGoldrick is an outstanding goalscorer and there was speculation about a move for (Alassana) Jatta.

“They have done well to keep him and they have a variety of options to pick from.”

Adams also has a number of players at his disposal, particularly in attack, given the loan signings of Andy Dallas and Ged Garner along with Lee Angol’s return from suspension.

They look set to play a pivotal role in the remainder of the campaign as the Shrimps look to convert chances into goals.

The midweek loss was a case in point as Morecambe only scored once at Newport, despite having 26 shots at goal.

“We haven’t had those options for a while,” Adams acknowledged of his choices in attack.

“We’ve added to the forward options because we haven’t taken our chances when they have come along.

“Andy Dallas coming in and scoring two goals on his debut (against Fleetwood Town) was great.

“Marcus Dackers got his first goal in the same game and there’s also Hallam Hope, Lee Angol, Ged Garner, Ben Tollitt, (Gwion) Edwards and (Jordan) Slew; we’ve got good attacking options and competition for places.

“We shouldn’t have been beaten at Newport with the chances we created, we have to finish the opportunities when they come along.”